Obsessing about the Meaningless Ceasefire
On 20 March 2025, I was on Judge Napolitano’s podcast — “Judging Freedom” — where we talked about the results of the lengthy Trump-Putin telephone…
  
John J. Mearsheimer
31
Bamboozle Putin? Forget It
On 13 March 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano.
  
John J. Mearsheimer
31
New Yorker Interview on Ukraine
I did an interview with Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker on 7 March 2025 about the war in Ukraine.
  
John J. Mearsheimer
58
Where Europe Is Headed without The American Pacifier
On 7 March 2025, I was on “The Duran” with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris.
  
John J. Mearsheimer
28
Der Spiegel Interview
I gave a lengthy interview to Der Spiegel on 25 February 2025 about the “shifting world order” — especially as it applies to Europe and trans-Atlantic…
  
John J. Mearsheimer
42
Playing Hardball with Zelensky, but Kissing Up to Netanyahu
On 4 March 2025, I talked with Judge Napolitano on “Judging Freedom” about why President Trump is so confrontational with President Zelensky, but so…
  
John J. Mearsheimer
48
Talking about the White House Showdown on Indian Television
On 3 March 2025, I was interviewed on CNN News18 in India about the controversial meeting Zelensky had with Trump and Vance on 28 February 2025.
  
John J. Mearsheimer
22
Israel and Nuclear Weapons
On 20 February 2025, I gave a lecture on “Israel and Nuclear Weapons” to the University of Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression.
  
John J. Mearsheimer
21
The Shootout at The White House
On 28 February 2025, I went on the “Deep Dive” with LTC (ret.) Danny Davis almost immediately after the war of words took place at the White House…
  
John J. Mearsheimer
146

February 2025

Trump Understands What Needs to Be Done to End the Ukraine War
On 27 February 2025, I was on Judge Napolitano’s show — “Judging Freedom” — where he and I concentrated on examining what Trump is doing with regard to…
  
John J. Mearsheimer
48
Talking Ukraine with Former Ukrainian Journalist of the Year: Diana Panchenko
On 24 February 2025, I was on Diana Panchenko’s podcast with Glenn Diesen and Pavel Shchelin.
  
John J. Mearsheimer
14
Turning the Tide in Ukraine, but Not in the Middle East
On 20 February 2025, I talked with Judge Napolitano on “Judging Freedom” about the remarkable changes taking place in US policy toward Europe, Russia…
  
John J. Mearsheimer
31
