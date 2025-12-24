On 24 December 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom,” which just went over 100 million views for the second straight year. That is wonderful news!

Let’s hope it goes over 200 million views next year!

The Judge and I talked about: 1) the appalling erosion of free speech in the West, 2) President Trump’s renewed interest in Manifest Destiny — focusing this time on conquering Greenland and making it part of the United States, 3) inflicting massive pain on the civilian populations in Cuba and Venezuela for no good reason, 4) US piracy on the high seas, and the related danger of provoking conflict with China, 5) the Israel-firster Mark Levin’s claim that Trump is our first Jewish president, 6) the consequences of the growing hostility toward Israel inside the Republican Party, and 7) Prime Minister Netanyahu’s sixth meeting with Trump since he moved into the White House, which appears to be about convincing the president that it is time to attack Iran again.

2025 has been a bad year, but there is little reason to think 2026 will be an improvement.