On 4 December 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking to the Judge mainly about what is going on regarding US policy toward Venezuela. We spent much time focusing on the Trump administration’s policy of murdering people in small boats in the Caribbean without cause. As I made clear to the Judge, I don’t understand why there is so much attention paid to the two survivors of one of those attacks who were then subsequently murdered, because it creates the impression that those who were murdered in the initial attack were legitimately killed. Unless I am missing something, there is no difference in the circumstances at hand between murdering a handful of people on a small boat in one attack or murdering them in two waves of attacks. Is there any evidence the US government knows who it is killing? Is there any evidence the victims are a threat to the US? Is it not possible to use the US Navy or Coast Guard to find out who is on those boats before doing anything to them? I think we all know what the answers are to those questions. I know that Hegseth and Trump are consumed with showing how tough they are and how tough the US is, but in the world I grew up in, people who act like this are not seen as tough guys. They are seen as bullies. Put them in a fair fight and they are the first to run.