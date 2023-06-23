John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to John’s Substack

My personal Substack

People

John J. Mearsheimer 

@mearsheimer
John J. Mearsheimer is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982.
© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture