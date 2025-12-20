The Madness Goes On and On
On 18 December 2025, I was on the Duran with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris. We talked at great lengths about the surreal diplomacy the West is conducting with Russia and Ukraine and what this portends for the future. The answer of course is nothing but trouble — deadly serious trouble — for a long time to come.
Our political class does not deal in good faith, yet they are remarkably adept at throwing the public’s money out of the window with both hands -at the expense of our own generation and those that follow. If I put my trust in the analysts (and I probably must, since the mainstream media provide no genuine analysis, only propaganda and a raised moral finger), then that money is being poured into a war that has already been lost.
While Americans have to sit and watch.