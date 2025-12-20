John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl's avatar
Carl
5h

Our political class does not deal in good faith, yet they are remarkably adept at throwing the public’s money out of the window with both hands -at the expense of our own generation and those that follow. If I put my trust in the analysts (and I probably must, since the mainstream media provide no genuine analysis, only propaganda and a raised moral finger), then that money is being poured into a war that has already been lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
debra's avatar
debra
7h

While Americans have to sit and watch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture