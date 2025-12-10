On 9 December 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom,” where I talked with Judge Napolitano about the future of Europe and what is happening in the Ukraine war. We also talked about Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to get a pardon from Israel’s president before he is even convicted as well as the US policy of murdering people driving small boats in the Caribbean near Venezuela. As was clear from a series of contradictory statements President Trump made about a video of one killing spree, he and his administration are having increasing trouble defending this policy. It is fortunate for them that the US is not a member of the ICC. Otherwise, they would run the risk of getting indicted.