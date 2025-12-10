John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
11h

The US is the most aggressive nation on Earth. They leave the British empire in the dust. Since 9/11 the US had slaughtered 4.5 MILLION people. Prior to 9/11, the US had slaughtered millions more, all in the name of profits. The US government will gleefully slaughter the men, women, children of this nation and all nations in order to achieve capitalist dominance. I’ve often told people that capitalism, via mergers and acquisitions, is like the Highlander maxim – “There can only be one.” The US is bound and determined, just like its “allies”, that it will be the One. But this brings us to the conundrum…

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/the-polyglot-of-evil

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ukrainian Ross's avatar
Ukrainian Ross
11h

The USA ( via POTUS Obama) in 2014 "GREEN LIT" the re-start of the 1000 year old Kremlin Muscovy extirpation of Ukrainians. Obama self-choose to re-start the ancient mass abduction of little Ukrainian children! Obama full well knew his POTUS betrayal of millions would bring death, torture, rape, Genocide to millions!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture