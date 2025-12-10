Europe's Troubles Are Just Begining
On 9 December 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom,” where I talked with Judge Napolitano about the future of Europe and what is happening in the Ukraine war. We also talked about Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to get a pardon from Israel’s president before he is even convicted as well as the US policy of murdering people driving small boats in the Caribbean near Venezuela. As was clear from a series of contradictory statements President Trump made about a video of one killing spree, he and his administration are having increasing trouble defending this policy. It is fortunate for them that the US is not a member of the ICC. Otherwise, they would run the risk of getting indicted.
The US is the most aggressive nation on Earth. They leave the British empire in the dust. Since 9/11 the US had slaughtered 4.5 MILLION people. Prior to 9/11, the US had slaughtered millions more, all in the name of profits. The US government will gleefully slaughter the men, women, children of this nation and all nations in order to achieve capitalist dominance. I’ve often told people that capitalism, via mergers and acquisitions, is like the Highlander maxim – “There can only be one.” The US is bound and determined, just like its “allies”, that it will be the One. But this brings us to the conundrum…
The USA ( via POTUS Obama) in 2014 "GREEN LIT" the re-start of the 1000 year old Kremlin Muscovy extirpation of Ukrainians. Obama self-choose to re-start the ancient mass abduction of little Ukrainian children! Obama full well knew his POTUS betrayal of millions would bring death, torture, rape, Genocide to millions!