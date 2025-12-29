On 17 December 2025, I did a podcast with Ian Proud — the very smart and well-informed former British diplomat — on TV IMEDI, which is located in the country of Georgia. We talked about the geopolitics of Europe, especially as it relates to Georgia, which is the other country besides Ukraine that NATO said in April 2008 that it was going to bring into the alliance. Of course, that led to a war between Georgia and Russia five months later (August 2008), which Georgia lost. Today, Georgia remains caught in a precarious strategic situation, caught between the EU on one side and Russia on the other.

The interview has been translated into Georgian — overriding most of the English-language commentary — which will greatly limit the number of people who can listen to it. I posted it anyway, because I thought that possibly some of my clever followers would be able to translate it into English for themselves.