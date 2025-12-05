On 4 December 2025 I was on CNN-News 18 in India talking about Putin’s visit to India and what it means not only for India-Russia relations, but also for US-India relations, which are certainly not good these days. My core argument is that the Ukraine war is the main source of US hostility toward both India and Russia, and indeed that hostility has pushed Moscow and New Delhi closer together. The Ukraine war has also pushed China and Russia closer together, which means that India cannot rely on Russia to help contain China. In sum, the Ukraine war is the source of much trouble for India, and the sooner it ends, the better for India.