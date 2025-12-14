Diplomacy That Is Going Nowhere
On 9 December 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking mainly about the Ukrainian war. My central point to Danny is that there is virtually no reason to think that a peace agreement can be struck to end the war, despite all the diplomatic maneuvering that has been taking place in recent months. For sure, diplomacy is a good thing in principle, but in practice it is going nowhere in this case. Russian demands are completely at odds with Ukrainian and European demands. And neither side is willing to budge an inch. Moreover, many seem to think that the proposal the Trump administration is pushing is a joint US-Russian plan — one that both Moscow and Washington support — when in fact there is no evidence that the Russians have accepted Trump’s 27-point plan. Indeed, that proposal is unacceptable to the Russians as they made clear on December 4th. Diplomacy will only become relevant when there is a major development on the battlefield that tells both sides that it is time to negotiate an armistice, turning the hot war into a frozen conflict.
It was only 100 years ago that Vladimir Lenin arbitrarily gave the Donbass to Ukraine. Did anyone ever ask the Russian people, back in 1922 (100 years ago), who were living in that area of Southern Russia, whether they wanted to become part of Ukraine?
I have compiled some demographic maps that cover all of this area. They show that 75% of the people living in Eastern Ukraine are still Russian, and speak Russian rather than Ukrainian. The maps also show that these Russians in Eastern Ukraine overwhelmingly voted for Yanukovych back in 2010, but had their votes cancelled by the 2014 coup.
The Russian ethnic group in the East, does not want to be ruled by neo-Nazis from Western Ukraine. The ultra nationalists in the West are trying to destroy the Russian heritage of those in the East, including their language.
Yes, diplomacy going nowhere. A waste of time to keep talking about it. While the corrupt rich make their deals and schemes to feed their greed, enslave us, and kill innocents, their media spins the same lies over and over. Eat the rich. Never fight for them. Nations no longer exist. Not for them, they go where they want and do what they want no matter how many they kill. Nations are false mass delusions perverted by the powerful as a way to tax and police us as they tromp about the world creating misery.