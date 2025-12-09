On "The Interview"
On 3 November 2025, I appeared on “The Interview,” which is one of al Jazeera’s top shows. I just received a YouTube version of the interview. Unfortunately, the video is only in Arabic and there are no subtitles. I have posted it, however, for my Arabic-speaking followers who might be interested in viewing it.
I was able to use the subtitle function in YouTube to produce English text and got the main points of the interview.
Dear Prof Maersheimer, there are now YouTube podcasts that are an AI generated copy of you and the discussions you have, put together in a way you wouldn’t do yourself. Is it perhaps a good idea to notify your readers/listeners. Most people will not realize…..
Gerard