What Nuclear Taboo?
On 12 June 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast with the formidable Russian strategic thinker, Sergey Karaganov.
We discussed his view that the West does not respect Russian red lines and feels that it can use Ukraine as a proxy to attack the Russian homeland and not have to worry about Russia striking back at the West. He believes that the time has come for Russia to reestablish deterrence, first by attacking targets in Europe with conventional weapons. And if that does not work, Russia should launch limited nuclear strikes into Europe, as that will surely get the Europeans to call off Ukraine’s increasingly lethal attacks on mother Russia.
Karaganov’s views, which are widely shared in Russia, are cause for great concern, as should be clear to anyone who views the discussion in this video.
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Having watched your video with Sergey I find myself almost completely agreeing with him. I'm amazed that Russia hasn't started hitting targets in Europe already. If I hand you a knife and you kill someone with it I am not innocent in that crime. The US and Europe have been giving a lot more than knives to Ukraine. They are more than just involved, they are belligerents.
I also suspect that many if not all European nations will do little more than whine about it if they are struck, maybe deploy another totally bone crushing sanctions package.... The so-called leaders in Europe are all globalists, they couldn't care less about the nations they lead.
Karaganov is right that the West does not respect Russian red lines and feels that it can use Ukraine as a proxy to attack the Russian homeland and not have to worry about Russia striking back at the West.