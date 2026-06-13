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Jacques de Molay's avatar
Jacques de Molay
2d

Having watched your video with Sergey I find myself almost completely agreeing with him. I'm amazed that Russia hasn't started hitting targets in Europe already. If I hand you a knife and you kill someone with it I am not innocent in that crime. The US and Europe have been giving a lot more than knives to Ukraine. They are more than just involved, they are belligerents.

I also suspect that many if not all European nations will do little more than whine about it if they are struck, maybe deploy another totally bone crushing sanctions package.... The so-called leaders in Europe are all globalists, they couldn't care less about the nations they lead.

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Kevin Cahill's avatar
Kevin Cahill
2d

Karaganov is right that the West does not respect Russian red lines and feels that it can use Ukraine as a proxy to attack the Russian homeland and not have to worry about Russia striking back at the West.

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