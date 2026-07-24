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Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
2h

John, is it possible that the US needs a very high oil and gas price? It's still the world's biggest producer and exporter, yet it has scant reserves and can't handle its own light sweet crude. It has the business but not the supply and not the efficiency. Without wars, blockages and the Nordstream sabotage etc...how do the Americans produce and sell at the needed price point? Have they left themselves with a choice? This way they have the price point. It's not like they can go back to selling Chevrolets to the world.

I'm not sure of any of this, just throwing it out there. It would explain a few things, like Alberta secession movements, for example.

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
3h

For the American desk-killers in Washington who drafted these manuals, the psychological separation is even more profound. This is what we term the scopophilia of empire. The architects of the curriculum sat safely in Virginia and Georgia, outsourcing the physical blood-mud of the torture cells to their Latin American proxies. They experienced the thrill of absolute dominance without ever getting blood on their hands.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/hemisphere-of-plunder-the-school

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