On 5 March 2026, I did a long interview — two hours — with Gita Wirjawan, the former Indonesian Minister of Trade. It was my third long interview with Gita, and as was the case with the first two interviews, it was a pleasure going back and forth with him. We had a wide-ranging discussion about the various ongoing conflicts in the world and where we are headed in the years ahead. As one would expect, I painted a dark picture.