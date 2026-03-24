Thinking about the Long Haul
On 5 March 2026, I did a long interview — two hours — with Gita Wirjawan, the former Indonesian Minister of Trade. It was my third long interview with Gita, and as was the case with the first two interviews, it was a pleasure going back and forth with him. We had a wide-ranging discussion about the various ongoing conflicts in the world and where we are headed in the years ahead. As one would expect, I painted a dark picture.
People with power rarely want to be told the truth and often times rage at anyone who "rolls their own" using observation, analysis and theory development. Either you are 100% on the team or you are the enemy in US tribal politics.
A good theory should describe and predict, but as Marx also said, a radical theory should provide a path of action to change the world. Many in power wish to conceal what's going on, want to mislead to evade predictability and, most critically, have no interest in changing the world that's working so well for them except to follow their own theories of power.
In local progressive politics in San Francisco, where as a volunteer I'd marked up progressive victories on affordable housing and police reform, I've become a Cassandra who predicted most outcomes, which worked out poorly for progressives, so I got blamed for naming the problem as if I'd wanted progressives to fail and crypto swindler to take over our politics and excommunicated.
Didn't Henry Kissinger say something like experts were those who were able to articulate the desires of those in power?
Dear John {I found another YT political influencer. We were good together while it lasted, but now .. .}
Sorry, that simply was inspire by the greeting phrase.
The following is a rant about censorship on YouTube and in general, and then false-witnessing, with suggestion on how a society as plagued with lies and mind-raping sociopaths in power, after that is a bit on replacing the UN with something much better than the Pres. Trump's "Elite psychopaths' Gang of Peace" I think you and perhaps many others would benefit by considering. An Abrahamic world-wide Justice system, because the basics that all the major orthodox religious can agree on, would be those basics from Natural Law and acceptable or embraced by everyone that wants to live in a True, Just, Ordered, Sane, Charitable, Loving, Protecting, Sharing, Merciful, Meaningful world that we can want to have large families and greater and greater share communities in.
--------- Censoring Rant, anyone that Censers or Manipulates information believes they are our Masters and are dangerous sociopaths that want to coin our ignorance or false beliefs and our sufferings and deaths. Their breathing is a potential threat to us and others -------
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Thank you, John, for put this and hopefully every interview you are involved with. I gave up in frustration placing significant comments on YouTube with its neuronic and selective topic censorship. The unclear lines that triggers censorship is likely designed to cause all commenters to increasingly self-censorship until those mind-kicked enough that anything more than 'nice cat video' is suppressed.
Please consider suggesting all other influencers you interact with that the value of whatever they are involved with increases greatly for them and their followers when the audience may contribute to the subjects discussed. And not require payment - I and many live on poverty level fixed pensions, and when an economic class is excluded, they and audience are may poorer, and frankly it reflects very badly on them, and shouts that them and those who do such can not be as informed as they could or should be because if they exclude audience information and feedback, they likely have other retarding vices.
Interfering with all our and all the future people freedom-to-listen and think is not only a crime against everyone that would have listened, but what kind of sociopaths think they have the moral right to control and manipulate what we hear, read, see, and ultimately think? That level of contempt for God and Man defines them as dangerous to us and all we love or could love, they would and do turn their victims of mind-raping into programmed golems they would and do enslave and us like any tool they own and feel a right to harm others and us and profit, the dispose of the moment the victims fail to be of use.
.. as if we are soulless cattle shaped like humans for their use abuse and destructions for profit or pleasure.
The Right phrased as 'freedom-of-speech' suggest that stopping and censoring a person from making statement they would have others hear is a crime against that person, but it clearly is not, it's a crime against everyone and the future.
A great deal of my promising life was made rancid and filled with pain because information that I should of learned, and would have in any sane healthy society like this Western majority-white Christian-virtue values-based Patriarchal society was before it was sickened to delusional hyper-feminized insane-accepting masculine-destroying, fatherhood and motherhood rejecting, ... this Satanic Clown-world which I argue really took effect when we all were forced by threat of violence (Law) to accept the insane and evil of mothers hiring Witches and their minions to torture to death our silently scream unborn babies of their whimsy.
My daughter was murdered unborn long before I knew she existed, and God's Blessing to her, to me, to her mother, to society, nation, world and God was murder with her, and it would not be unJust for me to choose (if given the choice) to have every non-repenting abortionist and supporter publicly hanged to have her or any one of those victims back.
And besides making every false-witnesser would at the least publicly pain & shamed, taken to a public location at a known time once a week and secured to a pole or such anchor and a collar placed around neck and a set tasering loving correction be administered.
Detailed specifics on what 'false-witnesser' covers is not included - such as intentionally mis-framing or not including information that any reasonable person would know to provide, but like most suggestions and ideas the reader is asked to have some Christian virtue and no assume bad intent of incompetence. 'false-witness' would be well defined and agreed upon by many trustworthy wise men, as would be the setting for the punishment, and be open for public debate.
The point that at 15 yo the young adult would have or should have or perhaps be require to witness at least one liar pissing in screaming in public for the crimes and harms to us all and them for intentionally bring unTruth, inJustice, disOrder, Pains and suffering and perhaps deaths, for generations when parent teach their childen and other what they believe is true and is not.
Of course, additional punishment may be called for, like those that created and those that intentionally false-witness that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction to start a war, they and often many or all adults in their blood suffer that which followed man of our sons and brothers, to be locked in a Humvee and burned alive, in public and video streamed around the world and the future, perhaps with a message - "if you lie and people die, this is your wage. If you raise such a monster, this is your wage, if you knowingly support such a monster and their lies, this is your wage."
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The Abrahamic world-wide Justice System would be one superior Court, and one court for each region of the world.
Each court would be have 9 Orthodox Justices;
3 Christians, 3 Jews, 3 Muslims. Most populus sects or each.
And have Just Actions over issues that harms or acts with Contempt of Man and God is issues related to; Shared Commandments, Natural Law, Freedom in Hearing, freedom of Conversion, freedom of Worship (or not to worship), ...
More details in article. Ignore 'Poke-King' office aspects except in that under an Exorcised Church with a Catholic Pope such a world project would be possible.
How else?
Recruit most Abrahamic religious leaders, and peoples that are tire of suffering this level of Hell Satan now rules.
More Here in Apologetic article, this YT mirror of audio overview of article; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NkpLdRpzrQ
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".. By the Will of God, Our First possible 'Treatise Concerning ..' From Offices of Papal-King" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2228, https://archive.is/aEcrq
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All considered feedback welcome!
God Bless., Steve
PS. Here is my Apologetic addressing the Key-Log event that damaged Mankind - perhaps fatally - and turned a sane world into this Cross we must suffer. Combining and expanding on Saint Aquinas theology and modern Psychology theory.
YouTube Mirror of generated overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T10Il3Ae-Q0
"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2225:, 21st July 2025, The Profound Sickness: An Anti-Abortion Apologetic" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2225https://archive.ph/49BDF