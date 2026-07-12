John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Pedro's avatar
Pedro
1h

The United States today has nothing positive to offer the world. But as long as they need to pretend that they have the helm in their hands, they are a great danger. The current White House administration doesn't even understand what its problems are.

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Steven F Stiglbauer's avatar
Steven F Stiglbauer
25m

I get quite annoyed with Professor Mearsheimer's commentary. He is relentlessly negative and gloating over 'being right,' and how bad the Iran War is for Trump and the US. In many ways I agree with his observations but I take vehement exception to his lack of realistic solutions or advice. He is a smart, well informed person who could be an asset to his country, providing constructive commentary. Instead he constantly throws stones and seeks acknowledgement for how brilliant he is.

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