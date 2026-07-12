The US Cannot Defeat Iran
On 10 July 2026, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis, where we talked mainly about Iran, although we did discuss Ukraine in the last part of the show. On Iran, we talked about the tit-for-tat bombing campaign between Iran and the US that has replaced the failed strategic bombing campaign (28 February—8 April 2026) and the failed naval blockade (13 April-17 June 2026). Now, the Trump administration thinks it can employ a tit-for-tat strategy to coerce the Iranians into allowing commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s permission.
Tehran categorically rejects this idea and maintains that any ship going through the Strait has to do so with Tehran’s explicit permission. There is no way that Iran is going to back down from this position and the US has no viable military strategy for getting Iran’s leaders to change their minds. Indeed, the Iranians have just closed the Strait completely, which is bad news for the Trump administration.
Of course, the US will be tempted to escalate the scope of its tit-for-tat strategy. But that will only backfire, because Iran benefits from going up the escalation ladder. This logic explains why the US signed the Memorandum of Understanding — a surrender document — on 17 June 2026. It had lost the war. Nothing has changed since then to reverse that outcome.
The United States today has nothing positive to offer the world. But as long as they need to pretend that they have the helm in their hands, they are a great danger. The current White House administration doesn't even understand what its problems are.
I get quite annoyed with Professor Mearsheimer's commentary. He is relentlessly negative and gloating over 'being right,' and how bad the Iran War is for Trump and the US. In many ways I agree with his observations but I take vehement exception to his lack of realistic solutions or advice. He is a smart, well informed person who could be an asset to his country, providing constructive commentary. Instead he constantly throws stones and seeks acknowledgement for how brilliant he is.