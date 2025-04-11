On 10 April 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We concentrated on discussing: 1) the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump on 7 April 2025, where they told stories about Gaza and the Palestinians that are filled with lies and distortions of the historical record, and effectively portray the Palestinians as untermenschen; and 2) will the US and Iran reach a deal or will the US bomb Iran? I argued that it is hard to see what a deal that is acceptable to both sides looks like and that given the state of the world economy, bombing Iran is fraught with grave risks.
Discussion about this post
We know that Netanyahu isa big lier - an inventor of stories not backed by facts- is the eternal story of jazaries sionist - of the Crimea and west Ucrania. As is the father of Netanyahu.
When countries 'arm' a Genocidal State.....known as Israhell.
What do you think will happen to you all in the Western World when this is finished?
It's already happening in the USA. Taking out American Citizens because they do not support Zionism!
Sit in your houses and do nothing.
Your citizens are 'armed to the teeth' yet you DO nothing.
Does it occur to you that you are OWNED by Zionism. Wait till they come for you.