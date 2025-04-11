On 10 April 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We concentrated on discussing: 1) the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump on 7 April 2025, where they told stories about Gaza and the Palestinians that are filled with lies and distortions of the historical record, and effectively portray the Palestinians as untermenschen; and 2) will the US and Iran reach a deal or will the US bomb Iran? I argued that it is hard to see what a deal that is acceptable to both sides looks like and that given the state of the world economy, bombing Iran is fraught with grave risks.