On 24 February 2025, I was on Diana Panchenko’s podcast with Glenn Diesen and Pavel Shchelin. We discussed the origins of the Ukraine war, what is happening now, and where it is headed. The translation of the show’s title is “War & Peace: Reloaded.”

Below is the English version:

https://disk.yandex.ru/i/diX8X0WiQhjqlA