On 24 February 2025, I was on Diana Panchenko’s podcast with Glenn Diesen and Pavel Shchelin. We discussed the origins of the Ukraine war, what is happening now, and where it is headed. The translation of the show’s title is “War & Peace: Reloaded.”
Below is the English version:
Yet again a great performance of Mearsheimer. He performed with clarity and delivered his message in as simplistic way as humanly possible. Others were good as well.
I have to give credit to Mearsheimer for his patience and commitment to repeat the message. It's a strong and clear story.
I’m in complete agreement with not only everything John Mearsheimer has had to say about the situation in Ukraine but everything else he’s ever had to say. In my opinion he is exactly correct in everything he’s had to say about all of the issues he’s weighed in on. As a consequence of this we in the US should have been listening closely to what he’s had to say and following his advice.
