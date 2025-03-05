On 3 March 2025, I was interviewed on CNN News18 in India about the controversial meeting Zelensky had with Trump and Vance on 28 February 2025. Zakka Jacob and I talked about what happened that day in the White House and what are its likely consequences.

https://www.news18.com/videos/world/trump-zelensky-clash-john-mearsheimer-in-in-an-exclusive-interview-with-cnn-news18-s-zakka-jacob-9248447.html