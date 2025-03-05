On 3 March 2025, I was interviewed on CNN News18 in India about the controversial meeting Zelensky had with Trump and Vance on 28 February 2025. Zakka Jacob and I talked about what happened that day in the White House and what are its likely consequences.
https://www.news18.com/videos/world/trump-zelensky-clash-john-mearsheimer-in-in-an-exclusive-interview-with-cnn-news18-s-zakka-jacob-9248447.html
So refreshing to see how these media people are being politely lectured on the reality behind the Ukraine war and not having someone who will endorse their mainstream media false propaganda.
Thank you John!
Here again John Mearsheimer is exactly correct in everything he’s had to say in this interview.