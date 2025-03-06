Share this postJohn’s SubstackPlaying Hardball with Zelensky, but Kissing Up to NetanyahuCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlaying Hardball with Zelensky, but Kissing Up to NetanyahuJohn J. MearsheimerMar 06, 2025141Share this postJohn’s SubstackPlaying Hardball with Zelensky, but Kissing Up to NetanyahuCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4836ShareOn 4 March 2025, I talked with Judge Napolitano on “Judging Freedom” about why President Trump is so confrontational with President Zelensky, but so nice to Prime Minister Netanyahu. 141Share this postJohn’s SubstackPlaying Hardball with Zelensky, but Kissing Up to NetanyahuCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4836Share
It's quite astonishing to see that even if he posts Jeff Sachs speech on what a "deep dark son of b***h" Netanyahu is, Trump could not get free from the Zionists firm grasp over the institution.
In reality it seems Trump as any American president is just a mere vessel for perpetuation of the Zionist Oligarchs plans, as is any west loving folk of any nation a mere pawn under the control of US foreign policy.
In other words Zelensky serves US, as US serves Israel.
Trump likes the low hanging fruit and quick fixes. Like Biden he is hostage to Netanyahooo's atrocities.