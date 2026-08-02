John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
2h

It was a great show.

I actually found it very moving when you charged Glenn with writing a book to explain how our elites came to act against their own interests. It felt like the passing on of a torch.

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
36m

The section on propaganda was great. And you nailed it with this has never changed for the US. Propaganda is a rolling opportunistic entity for politicians... when the old throughline is worn out, it switches, and often to previously used propaganda from decades or more before. Propaganda serves profit motive of many flavors. It's enjoyable when you speak existentially like this, geting to the first things.

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