On Propaganda
On 30 July 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast. Amazingly, we hardly talked about Iran, despite the fact it looked at the time like President Trump was about to launch a massive attack against Iranian infrastructure, to include its oil facilities. We talked instead about Ukraine and the disconnect between what is actually happening in that war and the stories being told about the course of that conflict in both Ukraine and the West. Glenn and I had a rather lengthy discussion about propaganda toward the end of the podcast, which I think listeners might find interesting.
It was a great show.
I actually found it very moving when you charged Glenn with writing a book to explain how our elites came to act against their own interests. It felt like the passing on of a torch.
The section on propaganda was great. And you nailed it with this has never changed for the US. Propaganda is a rolling opportunistic entity for politicians... when the old throughline is worn out, it switches, and often to previously used propaganda from decades or more before. Propaganda serves profit motive of many flavors. It's enjoyable when you speak existentially like this, geting to the first things.