On 8 October 2025, I was on Glenn Diesen’s podcast talking mainly about the failure of the elites in the West to act in strategically smart or morally correct ways in their dealings with the Gaza genocide and the Ukraine war. Many trees will be cut down in the future to produce the paper for all the articles and books that will be written to explain this strange defeat of commonsense and common decency.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Mearsheimer speaks Truth loud & clear. Genocide is the greatest sin against Mankind. Cultural erasure & theft are blatantly wrong. Pure & simple ! ! All the whining in the world doesn’t change that. John is a master seeing thru’ other people’s eyes. Seeing their rationales, their strengths & weaknesses & follows it thru’. John is one smart fellow. genius ? I think so.
Great analysis! -
But one thing I disagree with, Mearsheimer says for Trump it is not about America first, it is about Israel first, but I think it is neither - It is about Trump first ...all he wants is his Peace Prize (like Obama got), he doesn't give a damn about Israel or the Palestinians ...