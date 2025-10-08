John’s Substack

6h

Mearsheimer speaks Truth loud & clear. Genocide is the greatest sin against Mankind. Cultural erasure & theft are blatantly wrong. Pure & simple ! ! All the whining in the world doesn’t change that. John is a master seeing thru’ other people’s eyes. Seeing their rationales, their strengths & weaknesses & follows it thru’. John is one smart fellow. genius ? I think so.

5h

Great analysis! -

But one thing I disagree with, Mearsheimer says for Trump it is not about America first, it is about Israel first, but I think it is neither - It is about Trump first ...all he wants is his Peace Prize (like Obama got), he doesn't give a damn about Israel or the Palestinians ...

