As many of my followers surely know, I have a significant problem with people posting fake AI videos of me on the internet, some of which are so good that people who know me well do not realize they are watching a fake.

In some cases, those videos have me saying things that I never said and would not say.

Of course, I am not the only person who has this problem. Others like Jeff Sachs, Yanis Varoufakis, and Victor Davis Hanson have the same problem.

I am doing everything I can to solve this problem, but dealing with YouTube is not easy — to put it mildly — and one ends up playing whack a mole.

I am not sure how this problem will ultimately be resolved, or if it ever will be. But in the meantime, I would urge everyone to be aware of this issue and do their best to discern fake from real videos of me and others.

The following article does an excellent job of describing my problem:

https://sg.news.yahoo.com/whack-mole-us-academic-fights-013940602.html