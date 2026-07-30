John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Mani's avatar
Mani
2h

Thank you for starting the YouTube channel John, long overdue!

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Bill Compton's avatar
Bill Compton
2h

What if? If most Americans had access to Mearsheimer and other critics of imperial US policy, the country might snap out of its nihilist delirium

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