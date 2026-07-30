I just wanted to let readers know my first substantive YouTube video just appeared.

In it, I lay out my theory of conventional deterrence and use it to explain Russian thinking in the run up to the war in Ukraine as well why the war has taken the form it has over the past 4+ years.

The key question I address is: why wasn’t Russia deterred from attacking Ukraine? After all, Russia did not have a large and finely-tuned army and the West had gone to substantial lengths to arm and train the Ukrainian army between February 2014 and February 2022.

This was not a case of Bambi versus Godzilla. So, why did conventional deterrence fail in this case?