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ken maynard's avatar
ken maynard
6h

Israel was a country the west used to sympathise with & support. but no longer as its behaviours are an absolute violation of the codes of civilization.

It is making inalienable enemies of all of its neighbors at the very time the west is losing interest in supporting it. Nether Asia nor Russia have any interest in supporting or protecting it; so WHERE THE HELL IS IT TO GO IN 10 YEARS TIME? It seems Netanyahu is intent on committing national suicide,

Rather than threatening to bomb Iran; Trump would be better off to threaten to shut down Israels arms supplies.

ken.maynard7@gmail.com

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
6hEdited

You and Stephen Walt gave everyone good advice in 2007. If we had taken your good advice there would have been a lot less pain, suffering and bloodshed in the Middle East. Same goes for Ukraine.

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