Israel's Bleak Future
On 23 June 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about: the ongoing negotiations to end the Iran war; President Trump’s antics, which certainly do not facilitate the negotiating process; and Israel’s foolish and murderous behavior, which shows no signs of abating.
Israel was a country the west used to sympathise with & support. but no longer as its behaviours are an absolute violation of the codes of civilization.
It is making inalienable enemies of all of its neighbors at the very time the west is losing interest in supporting it. Nether Asia nor Russia have any interest in supporting or protecting it; so WHERE THE HELL IS IT TO GO IN 10 YEARS TIME? It seems Netanyahu is intent on committing national suicide,
Rather than threatening to bomb Iran; Trump would be better off to threaten to shut down Israels arms supplies.
ken.maynard7@gmail.com
You and Stephen Walt gave everyone good advice in 2007. If we had taken your good advice there would have been a lot less pain, suffering and bloodshed in the Middle East. Same goes for Ukraine.