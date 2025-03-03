On 20 February 2025, I gave a lecture on “Israel and Nuclear Weapons” to the University of Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression. After making some introductory comments about nuclear weapons, I focused on 1) describing and analyzing Israel’s nuclear deterrent and 2) assessing how nuclear weapons factor into the Iran-Israel security competition.
Having only go about 15 minutes into the video, I am surprised that Professor Mearsheimer didn't mention the NUMEC affair, during which enough highly enriched (90% U235) uranium to produce at least 6 stupid simple "little boy" type nuclear weapons was diverted to Israel from a Jewish owned & managed (by Zalman Mordecai Shapiro) nuclear fuel fabricator in Apollo PA which processed the HEU for fissionable components of US Navy nuclear fuel elements. Traces of the exact same isotope profile HEU ("Portsmouth" HEU) were detected by the CIA near the Israeli Dimona nuclear facility-
The Israelis reportedly fabricated the stolen fissionable material into parts to quickly assemble several tactical nuclear weapons but did not initially do so.
More people need to discuss the MENWFZ. It needs a revival. Now more than ever, we don’t want a full scale conflict to end in the Samson option.