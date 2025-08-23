On 21 August 2025, I spoke with Judge Napolitano on “Judging Freedom” about what is happening on the Ukraine front after the Alaska meeting on August 15 and President Trump’s meeting with European leaders at the White House on August 18. It is quite clear that we now have a bit more clarification on what each side’s demands are and what President Trump is thinking. But the fact is both side’s demands were clear — at least to me — before these meetings and it is hard to see how their demands have changed since the meetings. The positions of the two sides are so far apart that all the talk in the West about how to end this war — get the Russians to abandon every one of their demands — seems detached from reality. Yet Western elites keep saying the same things over and over, even though their policy prescriptions make no sense given Russia’s demands, Trump’s views on Ukraine and Russia, and the situation on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the war goes on, which is another way of saying the destruction of Ukraine goes on. Talk about an unnecessary catastrophe.