John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joann applewhite's avatar
Joann applewhite
9h

I always laugh when I hear people talk about Russia wanting to take over Ukraine. The US/NATO has circled Russia after saying they would not move east ward. The US Neocons want total destruction of Russia, Iran, and later China. The US/Israel have destroyed Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Gaza and working on the West Bank. And now Israel/US will go after Iran. The US has broken so many of their own laws to keep funding the genocide. If I were Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan et al I would be prepared to be taken over. Any country with resources the US needs should wake up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Jones's avatar
Christopher Jones
8h

Quite frankly, the Zelenskyy regime IS the impediment to peace. They represent the West's desire to destroy Russia going back at least to 1945 when Allan Dulles tried to get a separate peace with the Nazis to halt Stalin's drive to Berlin. The ultra-nationalists in Ukraine were always pro-Nazi as many Poles will attest to. Fast forward to today's conflict. The Donbass has been under assault since the Maidan coup (at the least) and Russia cannot leave the perpetrators of the Odessa massacre, the military bombardment of the Donbass and the various terror assaults since then go un-punished. It is the refusal of the West's Macron, Starmer, Kallas, Leyen, Meloni and Merz to grasp the origins of the conflict which is so frustrating and even suicidal. These people are degenerate morons, overseeing mass destruction because of comedian who plays the piano with his appendage has gone mad (as if he wasn't before). The dismal intelligence of EU leaders is just shocking. I only hope that the united front Kim-Xi-Putin will come back in force in August.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture