On 21 August 2025, I spoke with Judge Napolitano on “Judging Freedom” about what is happening on the Ukraine front after the Alaska meeting on August 15 and President Trump’s meeting with European leaders at the White House on August 18. It is quite clear that we now have a bit more clarification on what each side’s demands are and what President Trump is thinking. But the fact is both side’s demands were clear — at least to me — before these meetings and it is hard to see how their demands have changed since the meetings. The positions of the two sides are so far apart that all the talk in the West about how to end this war — get the Russians to abandon every one of their demands — seems detached from reality. Yet Western elites keep saying the same things over and over, even though their policy prescriptions make no sense given Russia’s demands, Trump’s views on Ukraine and Russia, and the situation on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the war goes on, which is another way of saying the destruction of Ukraine goes on. Talk about an unnecessary catastrophe.
I always laugh when I hear people talk about Russia wanting to take over Ukraine. The US/NATO has circled Russia after saying they would not move east ward. The US Neocons want total destruction of Russia, Iran, and later China. The US/Israel have destroyed Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Gaza and working on the West Bank. And now Israel/US will go after Iran. The US has broken so many of their own laws to keep funding the genocide. If I were Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan et al I would be prepared to be taken over. Any country with resources the US needs should wake up.
Quite frankly, the Zelenskyy regime IS the impediment to peace. They represent the West's desire to destroy Russia going back at least to 1945 when Allan Dulles tried to get a separate peace with the Nazis to halt Stalin's drive to Berlin. The ultra-nationalists in Ukraine were always pro-Nazi as many Poles will attest to. Fast forward to today's conflict. The Donbass has been under assault since the Maidan coup (at the least) and Russia cannot leave the perpetrators of the Odessa massacre, the military bombardment of the Donbass and the various terror assaults since then go un-punished. It is the refusal of the West's Macron, Starmer, Kallas, Leyen, Meloni and Merz to grasp the origins of the conflict which is so frustrating and even suicidal. These people are degenerate morons, overseeing mass destruction because of comedian who plays the piano with his appendage has gone mad (as if he wasn't before). The dismal intelligence of EU leaders is just shocking. I only hope that the united front Kim-Xi-Putin will come back in force in August.