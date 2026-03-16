On 15 March 2026, I was on “Switzerland” to talk about the war in Iran with Tom Switzer. It is becoming increasingly apparent that President Trump is desperate because he understands that the US and Israel have no viable strategy for winning this war. Not only is he demanding that China and America’s allies enter the war and help turn the tide, he is also talking about using military force to open the Strait of Hormuz and conquer Kharg Island. Of course, no country wants to join a losing war, especially on the side of the two most ruthless and heartless states in the international system. As for opening the Strait of Hormuz with US military power, that would be a fool’s errand as would an amphibious assault on Kharg Island. President Trump made a massive blunder allowing Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s lawyers — Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff — take him into this war for Israel.