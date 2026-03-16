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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
16h

A landing on continental Iran is more like Gallipoli. Landing on Kharg is more like Tarawa but with Japanese Army on another island that can dominate the whole island with firepower.

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Bert van Baar's avatar
Bert van Baar
16h

Does that island even has a beach?

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