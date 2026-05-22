On 20 May 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about President Trump’s trip to China and what is happening with the Iran war. I made the case that Trump achieved little of economic or strategic consequence in his meeting with President Xi. We also talked about what a hot button issue Taiwan is for the Chinese people and their government as well as what the actual balance of power is today between China and the US.

On Iran, I told the Judge that I had expected that we would be talking about the new US-Israeli bombing campaign, as Trump had promised to restart the air war against Iran on 20 May if there was no agreement. But thankfully Trump called off the attack, saying progress is being made toward cutting a deal to end the war. I emphasized that the only likely way a meaningful settlement can be reached is if Trump negotiates a deal that reflects the fact Iran has won the war, but yet the US gets a few concessions in the process. In the end, the president will have to eat humble pie, which is hard to imagine, but we are likely to reach a point where it is the least bad alternative.