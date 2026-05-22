John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
3h

Pitchman, RINO Trump exit ramp:

Walk away and change the narrative for regime change in Cuba.

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Rena Blumberg's avatar
Rena Blumberg
3h

I am so grateful for your analysis. It is a privilege to hear you speak! Thank you. Aloha from Maui.

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