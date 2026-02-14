John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
3h

Fascist-loving, president-for-life fdr and narcissistic, dissipated, zionist-owned churchill are both war criminals. churchill in WWI AND WWII.

Just look at the quickly-declining & pathetic Orwellian UK today. Their war crimes may be justified by some (see Day of Deceit), but it's clear now it wasn't worth the lies and evil. Both those war criminals just LOVED 'uncle joe,' who stole the atomic bomb plans and took over country after country without any resistance.

But that's why the false narrative of WWII is so important to gate keep by narrative-protectors like victor davis hanson.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Sandy's avatar
Sandy
2h

Unbelievable, It’s been publicly reported that Ukraine power is almost non existent, people, and businesses running on generators, but they’re winning the war again. 🙄

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture