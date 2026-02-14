A Deep Dive on Iran
On 12 February 2026, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking mainly about Iran, but also about Ukraine. We focused on the recent Netanyahu-Trump meeting (11 February), which did not go well from an Israeli perspective, and the fact that there is no apparent military strategy for winning a war against Iran. We also talked about the delusional claims of so-called “experts” that the US now has a wonderful opportunity to use military force to solve the Iran problem once and for all. Moreover, we discussed how that same class of experts is claiming that Ukraine has the upper hand in its war against Russia — even though virtually all the evidence points in the opposite direction.
Unbelievable, It’s been publicly reported that Ukraine power is almost non existent, people, and businesses running on generators, but they’re winning the war again. 🙄