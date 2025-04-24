On 23 April 2025, I was on “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about where the negotiations over the Trump peace plan for Ukraine are headed. We discussed Zelensky’s rejection of the plan and the fact that it is unacceptable to Russia as well. The Russians, however, had the good fortune that the Ukrainians were the first to reject the plan, which is sure to enrage Trump. Danny and I both agreed that this conflict is likely to be settled on the battlefield, which is not to Ukraine’s advantage. We also talked about the ongoing negotiations over Ukraine, where there is some reason to believe war may be avoided.