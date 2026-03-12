John’s Substack

Robert McCormick
14h

America has betrayed its promise. The US, complicit with Israel, has committed, and is committing, crimes that stain every American citizen. Is justice ever possible? I believe the answer is “Yes!” Vengence will never right the wrong. But if this tragedy means that human beings are compelled to find a higher morality, which connects every person with the humanity of other human beings, eschewing forever the disbolical tribalism of the special group, the master race, the chosen people, who are pardoned by virtue of special dispensation in denying the humanity of others, then a measure of justice can be claimed: their deaths had meaning.

The first principal of a new and higher morality must be that, aside from war, no nation or state has the right to take the life of its own citizens. That is the first step toward a higher morality.

The second principal of a higher morality is that no state has the right to kill the citizens of another state.

Mujtaba
14h

Israel first is always America last.

