On 10 March 2026, I appeared on Glenn Diesen’s podcast to talk with him about where the Iran war is headed. We had an excellent discussion in which we emphasized that the US and the Israelis have no strategy for winning this war and no apparent exit ramp to take to get out of it. It becomes clearer by the day that President Trump made an enormous error allowing Israeli PM Netanyahu to lead him into this war. He should have listened to the warnings of General Caine and his National Intelligence Council (NIC) instead of Netanyahu and the Zionist lobby.