On 6 October 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to end the Iran war on terms favorable to the US — which are doomed to failure — as well as the president’s increasing tendency to make outrageous comments, like his claim that it would be a small price to pay if Los Angeles and San Diego were destroyed in a war with Iran.

More importantly, however, we talked about how the war between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia threatens to escalate across the region, possibly dragging both Iran and the US into the fight. Up to now, the war between Iran and the US and the war between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia have not been closely linked. But the Houthi-Saudi war is seriously heating up and there is a real danger that Iran might be forced to come to the aid of the Houthis, which might then lead the US to enter the fight on the Saudi side. Or the Saudis might find themselves in serious trouble — even if Iran stays out of the fight — which could compel the US to come to Riyadh’s rescue, which might then cause Iran to come into the fray. It should be noted that Pakistan and Turkey, which are part of the “Makkah Alliance for Defense,” which they signed with Saudi Arabia on 7 August 2026, have already come into the fight, although on a limited basis so far. The potential for trouble here cannot be underestimated.