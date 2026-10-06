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Al's avatar
Al
Oct 6

Funny how the only 2 countries, Yemen and Iran fighting against the US/Israel genocide are about to pop off after the US midterm elections..

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
Oct 6Edited

In one of the Epstein files, didn't some fellow ask Epstein if the kick off date for WW3 was still February of 2026? (I'm pretty sure it was February, dear readers please correct me if I am off by a month or two)

Naturally, in keeping with this administration's commitment to transparency, Epstein's response was not available.

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