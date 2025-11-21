Would Israel Nuke Iran?
On 20 July 2025 I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We talked about the Trump administration’s efforts to cut a deal with Russia to bring the war in Ukraine to an end. It appears that the president is accepting virtually all of Russia’s central demands, surely because he knows that Russia is winning on the battlefield and the West has hardly any cards to play at this late date. Of course, Ukraine and Europe are firmly opposed to what Trump is trying to do. We also talked about the purported threat from Venezuela and President Trump’s outrageous claim that members of the US military and US intelligence agencies cannot refuse to obey an unlawful order. Finally, we talked about whether Iran threatened to use nuclear weapons against Iran during the recent 12-Day war between those two countries (to force the US to intervene and bomb Fordow & Natanz) and whether Israel might use nuclear weapons against Iran in the future to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear deterrent.
I think it's tome for everybody to wake up and smell the coffee.
First off, US success in destroying Iranian nuclear research at Fordow, is highly unlikely and is in all probability more hype than fact.
Secondly, if anything was going to spur Iran to come up with nukes of their own, it was the bombing of Fordow by the US, and I firmly believe that Iranians were already on the cusp and queued up to make a nuclear device, but held back, but now there's nothing holding them back, only an act that has accelerated their development of a nuclear device.
Secondly the use of a Nuclear device by Israel that close to Russia and China, would prompt a response that Israel is/ has Not bargained on.
As per my comment above, the Russian and Chinese response to an Israeli nuke hitting Iran, would undoubtedly serve as a simultaneous warning to the US, who has allowed Israel to get out of hand, and failed to reign them in.