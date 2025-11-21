On 20 July 2025 I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We talked about the Trump administration’s efforts to cut a deal with Russia to bring the war in Ukraine to an end. It appears that the president is accepting virtually all of Russia’s central demands, surely because he knows that Russia is winning on the battlefield and the West has hardly any cards to play at this late date. Of course, Ukraine and Europe are firmly opposed to what Trump is trying to do. We also talked about the purported threat from Venezuela and President Trump’s outrageous claim that members of the US military and US intelligence agencies cannot refuse to obey an unlawful order. Finally, we talked about whether Iran threatened to use nuclear weapons against Iran during the recent 12-Day war between those two countries (to force the US to intervene and bomb Fordow & Natanz) and whether Israel might use nuclear weapons against Iran in the future to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear deterrent.