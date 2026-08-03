John’s Substack

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
2h

Not much will change when Trump presidency ends. On the contrary it will worsen because foreign policy is not something the president of America and his administration decides. The Zionist lobby and MIC in US policy is still alive and well corrupting the political establishment and specially foreign policy. Trump is a loose cannon shooting in every direction but in the end he just does what he is told to do.

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Xxx AL's avatar
Xxx AL
3h

The war is being dragged until after the mid terms. The real decisions will be made after that. Right now it's going to be on off so the issue stays hot and relevant

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