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Bryan Goh's avatar
Bryan Goh
6h

The big question is, is Trump fundamentally capable of reinging in the Israelis?

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Barry Kissane's avatar
Barry Kissane
6h

The inability of the US President to come to terms with, and admit, the loss of this (foolish) war is quite extraordinary. It seems that he is incapable of reaching an agreement that does not pretend that the US (i.e. he) has 'won'. While that may be a curiosity for various kinds of psychologists, and a significant problem for the good citizenry of the USA, it is a much bigger problem for the rest of the world, whose only stake in this madness is to see it finished. Permanently. Now.

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