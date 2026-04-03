On, 29 March 2026, Tom Switzer hosted a discussion with me and Steve Walt about our article, “The Israel Lobby,” which appeared 20 years ago in March 2006 in The London Review of Books. The back and forth with Tom provided me and Steve with an excellent opportunity not only to talk about what we said in the original article, but what has changed since then regarding the lobby and its influence on US foreign policy. We naturally focused much attention on the Iran war and the central role that Israel and the lobby played in pushing the US into this disastrous war.