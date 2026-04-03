John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Jerry Figurski's avatar
Jerry Figurski
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Great to see both authors of a great book discuss where we were and where we're headed. What a timeless and meaningful read!

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Our Dystopian Present's avatar
Our Dystopian Present
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Key takeaway: Just because the population of the US has shifted its view of Israel, it doesn't mean the policy toward Israel will change anytime soon, just observe how many laws have been passed to crack down on free speech etc.

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