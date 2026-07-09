With Iran's Professor Marandi
On 6 July 2026, I was on The Community Alliance 4 Peace and Justice podcast with Professor Seyed Marandi from the University of Tehran, who is also closely linked to the Iranian government and often appears on other podcasts in the US. Along with the two hosts — Mehlaqa Samdani and Atiqa Batul — we had a detailed discussion of the state of affairs in Iran and where relations between Iran and the US are headed.
It’s great to listen to facts always a pleasure but is sad to see that many people cling to shallow narratives because propaganda gives them an easy script to follow. It flatters their biases, numbs their curiosity, and rewards obedience over thought. Once someone is emotionally invested in a story, facts bounce off like rubber bullets. You can’t force depth into a mind that refuses to open — some people will stay trapped in the comfort of their illusions no matter how loudly reality knocks.
This is the first time I've seen Marandi and Mearsheier interviewed together. The agreement level is high and significant. Thank you the interviewers and the CA4PJ