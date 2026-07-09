John’s Substack

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
3h

It’s great to listen to facts always a pleasure but is sad to see that many people cling to shallow narratives because propaganda gives them an easy script to follow. It flatters their biases, numbs their curiosity, and rewards obedience over thought. Once someone is emotionally invested in a story, facts bounce off like rubber bullets. You can’t force depth into a mind that refuses to open — some people will stay trapped in the comfort of their illusions no matter how loudly reality knocks.

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G Isla's avatar
G Isla
1h

This is the first time I've seen Marandi and Mearsheier interviewed together. The agreement level is high and significant. Thank you the interviewers and the CA4PJ

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