On 6 July 2026, I was on The Community Alliance 4 Peace and Justice podcast with Professor Seyed Marandi from the University of Tehran, who is also closely linked to the Iranian government and often appears on other podcasts in the US. Along with the two hosts — Mehlaqa Samdani and Atiqa Batul — we had a detailed discussion of the state of affairs in Iran and where relations between Iran and the US are headed.