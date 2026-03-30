John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
9h

"no Israeli forces involved in the invasion"

that is interesting

don't you dare notice, though ... don't you dare

they are probably busy raping men from gaza, confiscating their wives' underwear, sniping children, and planning what to do with all the new land they are "occupying" ... they love to "occupy"

Reply
Share
2 replies
Devon Dickinson's avatar
Devon Dickinson
9h

Just upgraded the subscription. Glad to support the channel. Going to be a good Substack to follow.

Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture