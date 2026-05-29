John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
12h

Putin is obviously being provoked by NATO to attack the Anglo-American neo-nazis behind the Ukraine proxy war on Russia centered in London, England.

This head-of-the-snake cabal includes Tony Blairs Institute for Global Change, Chatham House, RUSI, MI6, and all the Sir Halford Mackinder geopolitical British think tanks groomed at Oxford.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Andrew Macpherson's avatar
Andrew Macpherson
11h

Such an excellent discussion as always, it's so seriously depressing that we as the collective west seem to be on a course of idiotic self-eradication.

I wish gentlemen such as yourselves had control of the steering wheel of our destiny.

Reply
Share
2 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture