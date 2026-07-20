Will President Trump Strike Iranian Bridges And Power Stations This Coming Week, As He Promised?
On 19 July 2026, I was on “The Chris Hedges Report”, talking just about Iran — unsurprisingly. President Trump has said that if Iran did not accept defeat in the ongoing tit-for-tat campaign by the end of the past week, which is presumably 19 July 2026, he was going to escalate the campaign this coming week — presumably from 20 July 2026 onwards — and strike power plants, bridges, and other civilian infrastructure in Iran. Indeed, he began moving in that direction at the end of the past week, although it clearly did not work. The Iranians not only retaliated in kind, but they made it clear that they were not going to concede anything to Trump and if anything they would be tougher in future negotiations with the US than they were in the negotiations leading up to the 17 June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding. So, what will Trump do this coming week? Will he escalate the tit-for tat campaign as promised? This is what Chris and I spent much time discussing on his show.
A Perspective on the Realism of the Bluff…
John, your breakdown of the July 19 deadlock captures the mathematical friction of this conflict, but looking at it from outside the academic space, there is a different kind of realism at play here.
It’s the realism of the street, where the loudest threat is often a sign of structural weakness, not strength.
When you look closely at the pattern of this administration, the ultimatums don’t look like military strategy; they look like a man trying to dominate a room because he knows he can't afford the cost of a real fight.
The Asymmetry of the Room…
The administration keeps trying to force a standard "State vs. State" logic onto a conflict that doesn't belong in that box. They assume that if you have the bigger conventional hammer, the other side has to bow down.
But Iran isn't playing a conventional game. They are operating in the spaces inbetween—using a hybrid, non-state framework. They don't try to match the superpower in the air; they simply raise the quiet, structural costs on the ground until the pressure shifts the economic and political cycle back home.
The 24-Hour Cycle…
We saw the ultimate limit of this bluster back on April 7, when the rhetoric reached the absolute ceiling—threatening the death of an entire civilization. Yet, within twenty-four hours, the fire became a ceasefire.
By June 17, that apocalyptic tension was traded for the Versailles MOU, letting Tehran pocket billions in oil cash just to buy a temporary quiet.
When you live in environments where survival is an art, you learn to read these shifts quickly. You learn that a person who threatens to destroy everything on a Tuesday, only to offer a handshake and a deal on a Wednesday, isn't planning a war. They are looking for an exit that looks like a victory.
This is the pattern I see…
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[The Maximalist Threat] ──► [The Asymmetric Cost Matrix] ──► [The Quiet Exit]
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The Threshold of July 2026…
This is why your observation about the current infrastructure deadline is so critical. The problem with using existential threats as corporate leverage is that once the adversary survives the first big bluff, the fear evaporates.
Tehran remembers April 8. They know that behind the heavy language, the administration views an open-ended kinetic war as a massive liability to its brand.
By pushing back near the Oman coast and ignoring the July 19 ultimatum, Iran isn't just being defiant; they are calmly calling the structural bluff.
The administration is now trapped by its own design. To strike the power grids is to step into a long, unpredictable dark—the very thing they've spent years trying to pivot away from. To back down again is to admit the hammer is hollow.
It is the quiet, reflective trap of a transactional foreign policy when it finally runs out of leverage.
Depends on what Bibi tells him to do.