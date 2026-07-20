On 19 July 2026, I was on “The Chris Hedges Report”, talking just about Iran — unsurprisingly. President Trump has said that if Iran did not accept defeat in the ongoing tit-for-tat campaign by the end of the past week, which is presumably 19 July 2026, he was going to escalate the campaign this coming week — presumably from 20 July 2026 onwards — and strike power plants, bridges, and other civilian infrastructure in Iran. Indeed, he began moving in that direction at the end of the past week, although it clearly did not work. The Iranians not only retaliated in kind, but they made it clear that they were not going to concede anything to Trump and if anything they would be tougher in future negotiations with the US than they were in the negotiations leading up to the 17 June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding. So, what will Trump do this coming week? Will he escalate the tit-for tat campaign as promised? This is what Chris and I spent much time discussing on his show.