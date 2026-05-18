Will He or Won't He?
On 17 May 2026, I was on “Switzerland” talking with Tom Switzer about a number of different subjects including the state of the war in Ukraine, the results of Trump’s trip to China, and the US obsession with settling scores with 94-year old Raul Castro by finally achieving regime change in Cuba. Of course, we also talked about whether President Trump will restart the bombing campaign against Iran this week. It is apparent that the blockade has not caused Iran to surrender and is unlikely to do so anytime soon. At the same time, the pressure on Trump to do something to rescue the situation increases every day.
The president has recently been talking tough about going back to bombing Iran and effectively destroying the country. But the initial 40-day bombing campaign failed and there is little reason to think that a renewed bombing campaign will lead to Iran capitulating. Plus, Iran has a second-strike capability that will surely cause even greater damage to the international economy. And then there is the matter of the dwindling stock of high-end US weapons. Still, Trump is desperate and does not appear to be inclined to accept defeat, so maybe he will roll the dice. If he does, it will not turn out well for him or us.
"The pattern is this: a colonial or imperial power encounters a mind it cannot buy, a voice it cannot silence by ordinary means, a movement it cannot co-opt. And so it kills. And then it lies about the killing. And then, when the lie is exposed — years later, decades later — it expresses regret in carefully managed language while ensuring that no one of consequence is ever held accountable.
"The apartheid regime killed Biko and blamed a hunger strike. The U.S. government killed its way across Central America and called it “foreign policy.” The British Empire carved up Africa, Asia, and the Middle East and called it “civilization.” The Zionist regime is erasing Palestine and calling it “self-defense.” The Pentagon operates across the African continent through AFRICOM — the United States Africa Command, established in 2007 — with bases, training programs, drone operations, and “advisory” missions in dozens of countries, and calls it “security cooperation”; attempting now to murder leaders of the Sahel Alliance who strive for a free and prosperous African People.
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/steve-biko-the-drum-that-will-not
A renewed war with Iran would not simply raise oil prices — it could shatter the fragile foundations of the global economy. Tankers stranded in the Gulf, collapsing stock markets, runaway inflation, and panic across financial systems could push the world toward its darkest economic crisis in decades. Factories would slow, unemployment would surge, food prices would soar, and vulnerable nations could descend into riots, debt collapse, and political chaos. The shockwaves would reach every household, from fuel stations to supermarket shelves, turning a regional conflict into a worldwide economic catastrophe.