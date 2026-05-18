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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
7h

"The pattern is this: a colonial or imperial power encounters a mind it cannot buy, a voice it cannot silence by ordinary means, a movement it cannot co-opt. And so it kills. And then it lies about the killing. And then, when the lie is exposed — years later, decades later — it expresses regret in carefully managed language while ensuring that no one of consequence is ever held accountable.

"The apartheid regime killed Biko and blamed a hunger strike. The U.S. government killed its way across Central America and called it “foreign policy.” The British Empire carved up Africa, Asia, and the Middle East and called it “civilization.” The Zionist regime is erasing Palestine and calling it “self-defense.” The Pentagon operates across the African continent through AFRICOM — the United States Africa Command, established in 2007 — with bases, training programs, drone operations, and “advisory” missions in dozens of countries, and calls it “security cooperation”; attempting now to murder leaders of the Sahel Alliance who strive for a free and prosperous African People.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/steve-biko-the-drum-that-will-not

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
7h

A renewed war with Iran would not simply raise oil prices — it could shatter the fragile foundations of the global economy. Tankers stranded in the Gulf, collapsing stock markets, runaway inflation, and panic across financial systems could push the world toward its darkest economic crisis in decades. Factories would slow, unemployment would surge, food prices would soar, and vulnerable nations could descend into riots, debt collapse, and political chaos. The shockwaves would reach every household, from fuel stations to supermarket shelves, turning a regional conflict into a worldwide economic catastrophe.

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