On 8 May 2025, I appeared on “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis.

In the West, we celebrate the end of WWII in Europe on 8 May. Russia celebrates it on 9 May, because of time zone differences. We opened the show by discussing who was principally responsible for defeating Nazi Germany in that war. I made clear that when you look at a handful of key facts about the war, there is no question whatsoever that the Red Army played the key role in defeating the Wehrmacht and that President Trump’s claim that “we won” WWII and that “nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance” is nonsense and shows great disrespect for the 27 million Soviets who died in that horrific conflict. None of this is to take away from the significant price that both Britain and the United States paid in defeating the Third Reich, but it pales in comparison to the enormous blood price the Soviet Union paid.

We also talked about the current war in Ukraine, the crisis between India and Pakistan, and other matters.