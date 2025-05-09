John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Garland's avatar
Don Garland
5h

Thank you John for such a sober and accurate reminder

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Loggin's avatar
Mark Loggin
4h

I think it is worth adding that the Americans turned up late as usual and only because the Japs attacked them and then the Nazis declared war on the USA. Otherwise the USA might not even have gotten involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture