On 7 March 2025, I was on “The Duran” with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris. We discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, the future of trans-Atlantic relations, and the likelihood that European countries will act as a coordinated whole in the absence of strong American leadership.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I agree that the European elite of the moment is not ready to hear Trump’s proposal as John’s wise suggestion is articulated here and therefore my fear is the Europeans that have staked their reputation on the war rhetoric will seek to do something to trigger Article 5 and force NATO’s intervention into direct conflict with Russia. Therefore, preempting such move should be of first importance and clearly stated by Trump (something to the effect that Russia is at war with Ukraine and whoever else enters the fray with Russia is on their own) and if Europe still wants to continue with war it will at least be contained in the existing theatre of activities with obvious devastating consequences to hopefully bring everyone to their senses eventually, hopefully earlier rather than later!
One day I will be able to put into words the depth of the stupidity of the EU