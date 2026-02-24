What's The Least Bad Alternative?
On 22 February 2026, I was on “Switzerland” talking with Tom Switzer about the possibility of President Trump attacking Iran. We had a fascinating discussion about whether the US has a viable military option. Although we reached no conclusion on whether or not Trump would turn the US military loose on Iran, we did agree that he has no good option on Iran and is choosing among two bad alternatives. Surely the least bad option is not to attack.
John, Sir
third option for Trump.
Turn the guns onto Israel. Force the Israelis to dismantle their nuclear program and all of their nuclear weapons disarm all nukes. Officially and forcefully at gunpoint at Armada naval gunpoint officially end the genocide, removing all hostile Israelis from Gaza and the West Bank.
Show this to Iranian inspectors and the other regional states
of course, allow the Israeli nuke non-nuclear proliferation people into Iran to inspect their complicity with non-nuclear weapons pact as well.
after these things are accomplished, then Take the naval Armada home.
Muzzle AIPAC
and live happIly ever after
Gee John thanks for all you do I thought I was insane