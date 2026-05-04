John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
7h

Excellent discussion Professor Mearsheimer

CANADA

Reply
Share
Mashad's avatar
Mashad
6h

We haven't learned from history and keep repeating the same patterns of brutal expansion and the race for resources, with more devastating weapons and propaganda devices.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture