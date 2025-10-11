On 9 October 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis. We talked mainly about Trump’s Gaza plan, which will hopefully shut down the genocide for good, but which promises no hope for settling the conflict. The reason is simple: Israel will not allow the Palestinians to have a viable state of their own. To put it in different words, Israel will not allow the Palestinians to exercise self determination. There is no political horizon for the Palestinians, as points 19 and 20 of Trump’s 20-point plan make clear. The Israelis, of course, have a political horizon for the people of Gaza: expulsion via genocide. But thankfully, it appears for the moment at least that the genocide has been halted and the Palestinians will not be expelled from their homeland.
Who gathers the rubble in Gaza .? Where do they bury the long decayed bodies in the rubble?
Who pays for that ? I guess Israel thinks there is no possibility of another Oct7 or Intifida for a while , so they will have a pause which will give Trump a golden fig leaf ....for now. And then the genocide will resume.
Won’t be peace until the uninvited genocidal settler colony is dismantled