On 28 March 2025, I was on “The Duran” with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris. We had an excellent discussion about the ongoing negotiations between Russia and the United States to end the Ukraine war as well as the efforts of both the Europeans and the Ukrainians to undermine those negotiations. We concluded that unless there are secret negotiations taking place that we don’t know about, there is little hope of shutting the Ukraine war down anytime soon. Of course, that is good news to the Europeans, the Ukrainians and the neoconservatives in the Trump administration.