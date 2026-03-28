We're Screwed!
On 27 March 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast talking with him about why the US cannot win the Iran war. We spent much time going over the various reasons the Iranians have the upper hand and why their leverage only grows greater the longer the war goes on. Neither Glenn nor I could think of a plausible story for how the tag team — Israel and the US — wins this war. In short, we are screwed!
The so called secretary of war Pete Hegseth will be forever remembered as one of the worse on that job ever !! What a clown!!
It would be nice if it were all foolishness
I think it is a deliberate strategy by Israel to lead Trump by the nose into a situation where nuking Iran is the only way to “win”
Israel wants Iran nuked
Israel does not want the blowback of nuking Iran
Much better for them if they can position the U.S. to do it for them
It is so evil but in my view so likely that all of this is not “remarkably foolish” to use a favored phrase of the professor but simply grotesquely evil
I say this as a great admirer of his analysis