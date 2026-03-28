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Luis Varandas's avatar
Luis Varandas
9h

The so called secretary of war Pete Hegseth will be forever remembered as one of the worse on that job ever !! What a clown!!

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Kathleen Lowrey's avatar
Kathleen Lowrey
8h

It would be nice if it were all foolishness

I think it is a deliberate strategy by Israel to lead Trump by the nose into a situation where nuking Iran is the only way to “win”

Israel wants Iran nuked

Israel does not want the blowback of nuking Iran

Much better for them if they can position the U.S. to do it for them

It is so evil but in my view so likely that all of this is not “remarkably foolish” to use a favored phrase of the professor but simply grotesquely evil

I say this as a great admirer of his analysis

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