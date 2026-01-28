John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Mc's avatar
Sean Mc
4h

I wish one leader would straight up tell Netanyahu to f off.

Something like, 'I've recently heard the dirty scumbag war criminal Netanyahu tell me what I should and shouldn't be doing. To him, I say:

shove it up your arse! As far as I'm concerned, you should be on trial in the Hague. Don't you dare interfere in our politics you despicable goon.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Barbara's avatar
Paul Barbara
5h

The Bondi Beach business stinks to me of 'False Flag' hoax. I have no idea if anyone actually died (the only person I know died in the Boston Marathon Hoax was one of the set-up Chechen brothers), whereas on the 9/11 'False Flag' some 3,000 people DID die, just not as a result of those blamed. Ex-IDF personnel have openly intimated there must have been a 'Stand-Down' on October 7th, and a serving IDF soldier at the time, on the border watch, says indeed their was a 'Stand-Down' order around 5 in the morning, with IDF told over the military coms not to go near the border till 9am. The guy lost a leg in the following attack. And WTF are the names (or even the mention, these days) of the '40 beheaded babies', and the scores of alleged 'rape' victims, Netanyahu raved on about? Jesus WILL return, as promised, and woe betide those Genocidal soul-sold Ghouls, and their brainwashed 'Christian' supporters.

Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture