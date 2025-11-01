John’s Substack

wattyalanreports
6h

Thanks for laying this out clearly. The key point that gets lost in most commentary is that the structure of the US–Russia nuclear relationship has not changed. Regardless of modernization programs, exotic delivery systems, or incremental warhead additions, the strategic balance remains governed by mutual assured destruction. Both states retain survivable second-strike capability across land, sea, and air. That’s the only metric that matters.

The political narrative about “nuclear advantage” or “closing the gap” functions more as domestic signaling and threat inflation than strategic assessment. It’s the same pattern we’ve seen since the 1950s: exaggerated claims of disparity, justification for budget expansion, escalation spiral justified in hindsight.

Meanwhile, the claims about Russia preparing to test are not evidence-based. They’re tempo management, manufacturing urgency to maintain rhetorical and funding momentum in Washington.

If anything, the proliferation of novel Russian systems underscores the opposite of what many pundits claim: they are insurance against US missile defense expansion, not credible first-strike tools that alter the stability equation.

Thanks for all your insights JOHN.

CK
6h

Trump is old enough, and possibly ill enough, to expire or become incapacitated in the near future. His sponsors, however, will continue onward as they have done for decades.

Trump did not attain his current position on his own. THAT is a serious problem.

