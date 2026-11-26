On 24 November 2026, I was on “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis. We focused mainly on trying to make sense of the foolishness of European and American thinking about Russia and the war in Ukraine.

In the American case, the president and his CIA seem to be pursuing diametrically opposed policies. The left hand does not know what the right hand is doing. The Europeans, on the other hand, seem to speak with one voice, calling for confronting and provoking Russia at every turn, yet having no idea how they are going to defeat Russia and save Ukraine.

It is a truly remarkable situation, especially when one considers the devastating consequences for Ukraine, which some say is committing national suicide, and the ever-present danger of serious escalation, maybe even to the nuclear level.